Kansas football junior safety Davon Ferguson has opted out of the 2020 season, coach Les Miles announced Monday.
“I think he’s opted out and we wish Davon the very best,” Miles said during a media availability.
Miles added that he believes Ferguson's return to the program is doubtful.
“I don’t see his return, just to be very frank about it,” Miles said. “He was [enrolled] earlier this semester certainly, but I don’t know if he’s continued on. But I don't know that he hasn’t either.”
Some of Ferguson’s teammates said they had only heard of Ferguson’s opt-out during the past week.
“I mean it’s his decision," senior cornerback Elijah Jones said. "It's a big decision he probably made, I’m pretty sure, for a reasonable cause. It's really just the next man up. We've got to rock out with who we got right now.”
Senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II said Ferguson will be greatly missed.
“Unfortunately I have to keep going," Lassiter said. "That’s my brother, though. He has a voice and I don’t know how the team reacted yet, but that’s something I’ll find out when I get into the locker room.”
Redshirt senior safety Nate Betts said the team needed Ferguson and his strength. But Betts said there’s nothing else to do at this point but chalk it up to adjusting and moving on.
“We recently found out, and I mean, we needed Davon. But it's the next man [up and we've] got to adjust," Betts said. "It’s the game we play, [and these] things happen."
Kansas will next play Texas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.