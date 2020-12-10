Kansas football’s upcoming home game against Texas Saturday has been canceled, according to a Kansas Athletics release Thursday.
The cancellation is due to Texas receiving multiple positive COVID-19 test results and shutting down football operations this week. Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte said Thursday 13 staff members and nine athletes tested positive, while an additional 15 staff members and 14 athletes have been quarantined due to contact tracing.
The game, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 21, was rescheduled to Dec. 12 because Kansas football failed to meet the Big 12’s COVID-19 protocols. The game will now be declared a “no contest” and not be rescheduled, according to the release.
“I am very disappointed our team won’t get another chance to compete this season, but unfortunately that is out of our control,” Kansas football coach Les Miles said in the release. “Our team played very hard last week on the road, and I know they were eager to get back on the field to face a very good Texas team this weekend.”
Following this announcement, Kansas football will end the season 0-9 overall, and 0-8 in Big 12 play.
“With our season complete, I would be remiss not to recognize our student-athletes and staff for diligently following the medical guidelines set for them this year,” Miles said. “I am very proud of their efforts and proud to be the head coach of this football team.”