Despite coming off a lopsided 55-3 loss to Oklahoma State last Saturday, Kansas football players and coaching staff continue to look to improve week by week. With their in-state rivals, Kansas State, coming to Lawrence on Saturday, the two will match up in the 119th Sunflower Showdown. Players and coaches know it’s a rivalry game, but at the same time, they feel it is just another week to find ways to improve.

“At the end of the day, we still gotta get to the point where we’re not just beating K-State, we're beating a lot of teams on our schedule,” freshman running back and Lawrence-native Devin Neal said to the media on Wednesday. “We keep getting better every day in practice.”

The Jayhawks, the way they see it, are looking to go out and win the week. Their mindset is to prepare and better themselves to the best of their ability week-to-week.

“Today is a new day; it’s a new week,” junior safety Kenny Logan Jr. said about the message following the Oklahoma State loss. “Just focus on the new things and let’s go 1-0 this week.”

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold knows the extra meaning of the in-state rivalry and hopes it brings more from his squad, but still he has what’s best for the team in mind.

“Hopefully there’s a lot of extra motivation and energy around it and enthusiasm about the opportunity,” Leipold said to the media on Tuesday. “But as we continue to build our program we want to make sure that we’re staying focused on things we need to and that’s daily preparation.”

Players and the coaching staff are aware of what Kansas State brings to the table, and they respect the program and what the rivalry brings.

“Kansas State does some great things, they challenge your discipline,” Logan said about what he saw on the Wildcats. “You just gotta make sure you’re fundamentally sound, you’re in your gaps, and you’re ready to strike and attack them every play.”

Kansas is back in action for the Sunflower Showdown against K-State on Saturday at 11 a.m.