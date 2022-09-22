For just the second time since 2009, David Booth Memorial Stadium has sold out ahead of the Jayhawk’s match-up with another undefeated team in Duke.
Kansas and its 3-0 start have Jayhawk fans ready to flock into “The Booth”, which seats 47,233. The excitement comes after the Jayhawks defeated both West Virginia and Houston on the road the last two weeks.
The last time Memorial Stadium was sold out was as recent as 2019 in a game vs Kansas State. The game was played exactly one week after the Jayhawks won on a last second field goal to beat Texas Tech 37-34.
The excitement that was generated for the Kansas State game not only included the win over Texas Tech, but likely also being Les Miles’ first year as head coach, and him showing progress with his first conference win at Kansas over the Red Raiders.
However, the fans that did show up to the next week’s game were disappointed. A 38-10 loss to the Wildcats was not the showing that most fans had come to see.
After two road losses, the Jayhawks hosted Baylor in the season finale on Thanksgiving weekend, where the attendance dropped by nearly 25,000.
The 2022 season opener vs Tennessee Tech was the first time attendance had reached over 2/3rds capacity at the booth since the 2019 blowout loss to Kansas State.
That game versus Kansas State broke a 10 year drought of sellouts. The time before that was a 31-17 loss to Nebraska in 2009. That game was significant for many reasons.
For one, it was Todd Reesing’s last home game in a Jayhawk uniform. Reesing is the all-time leading passer in Kansas football history with 11,194 yards through the air. He also led the Jayhawks to a 2008 Orange Bowl win.
The game also turned out to be Mark Mangino’s last home game as head coach of the Jayhawks. Mangino was the winningest coach in Jayhawk history since 1910 with 50 wins.
The Jayhawks, who had started 5-0 in 2009, dropped to 5-5 with the loss to Nebraska. They would finish the season 5-7, failing to reach a bowl game.
It would be safe to say this was the last home game before the start of the worst era in Kansas football history started.
The Jayhawks are looking to show that this is a “new era,” as junior quarterback Jalon Daniels said immediately after the win versus West Virginia.
They’ll get that chance in front of a sellout crowd, something that has not been seen consistently since the Mangino-era. Nine of the 10 biggest crowds at Memorial Stadium were during his tenure as head coach.
The Jayhawks look to put on a better performance than the last two times Memorial Stadium was sold out when they put their undefeated record to the test on Saturday at 11 a.m against Duke.