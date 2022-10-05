Kansas football has “Packed the Booth” for the third week in a row, the first time since 2008, when back then Kansas sold out Booth Memorial Stadium against Kansas State, Texas and Texas Tech.
Kansas fans are flocking to Booth Memorial Stadium for a third consecutive time, ready to see, now ranked, No. 19 Kansas against No. 17 TCU.
This will be the third time this season that Kansas football has sold out Booth Memorial Stadium as it sold it out against Duke and then against Iowa State.
And for the first time, ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Lawrence. The crew for GameDay will be located on “The Hill” near the Campanile.
For those who can not make it to the game, whether it be because of fall break or another reason, you can watch College GameDay on ESPN at 8 a.m. central and the game on FS1 at 11 a.m.