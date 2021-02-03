Wednesday marks National Signing Day, and just one day after the decision to make Mike DeBord the Kansas football offensive coordinator, KU football’s newest members are giving their takes on the new hiring.
Devin Neal, a 5-foot-11, 208-pound, running back from Lawrence High School said he was "very impressed" by DeBord’s experience.
“Well, I instantly looked at his experience and who he’s coached,” Neal said in an interview with the Kansan Wednesday. “I was very impressed. I’ve watched some of his interviews to get a feel for him as a coach. He seems like an amazing players-coach.
“I like what he talks about on the offensive side of the ball and I’m excited to get to work," Neal said.
Neal, who signed his letter of intent on December 16, is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 12 running back in the class of 2021.
KU will also be adding a three-star wide receiver in Kelan Robinson, who after signing his letter of intent in December, celebrated his signing with a ceremony on Wednesday.
“It’s a blessing to get an opportunity to play Division I football and know my parents won’t have to pay for college,” Robinson told the Kansan. “I owe them the world and I’m going to give them that. It’s been good signing with KU. I signed there so I can be different and change the culture.”
Robinson, a 6-foot-2, 183-pound wide receiver from South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, said he was "really excited" to hear about DeBord’s hiring.
“New beginnings,” he told the Kansan. “I’m glad he’s a part of the team now. It’s time to go change the culture.”
Kansas is also bringing in a number of early-enrollees, including quarterback Conrad Hawley, who had already signed with KU.
Hawley, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound pro-style quarterback from Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, Missouri, says he was "extremely excited to hear the news."
“I think we all were,” Hawley told the Kansan. “Coach DeBord brings a great wealth of knowledge and experience into our program that I think we all are going to benefit from.”
Kansas football also bolstered its offensive line with Corey Robinson II, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle from Roswell High School in Roswell, Georgia.
“I signed my NLI back in December but finally got to do the signing day at the school which was a great experience to share with my teammates,” Robinson told the Kansan. “I’m officially done now with high school ball and onto the next chapter at Kansas.”
Robinson also commented on DeBord’s hiring.
“His resume is stacked, he’s done it all,” he said. “I can’t wait to meet him and get the chance to play for him as well. He’s gonna bring a lot of knowledge to the game and I think we’re all excited to have him on board.”
With 25 commitments in this class, Kansas football currently has the nation’s No. 49 ranked recruiting class in 2021, according to 247Sports.