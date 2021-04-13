For the first time since April of 2019, Kansas Football will have a spring game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
The Jayhawks will look to showcase their talents in front of a handful of fans on Saturday, May 1, with this also being the first spring game head coached by Kansas football interim coach Emmett Jones.
According to a press release on Tuesday by Kansas Athletics, the game will take place at 6 p.m. with the seating being first come first serve. It will be free admission and no tickets needed with socially distanced seating pods in sections 1-8. Parking lots and gates will open at 5 p.m. and no tailgating will be allowed prior to the game. The game will also be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ for people who cannot attend.
The players seem generally excited to partake in the spring game and for many, this will be their first experience with last year’s game being canceled due to COVID-19.
“It will be my spring game so I’m really excited for it,” freshman running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson said in a media availability on Tuesday. “I know a lot of the guys are really excited as well as last year it was tough not being able to have the spring game. We are just ready to get after it and we are ready to show everyone what we have been working on. Everyone is on the same page moving forward with our schemes. So we are excited.”
Veterans like super senior defensive linemen Sam Burt are also excited for this game. Burt is looking forward to using his extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic to better himself as well as the Jayhawk program.
“I am excited for it,” Burt said. “Personally I’m excited as it has been a great spring so far. I am excited to see how we are building, and I am excited for that spring game just to see what the guys can do under the pressure of a spring game.”
The Kansas football team seems fired up and ready to play in front of fans in hopes of starting off the 2021 season on the right foot.