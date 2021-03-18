Kansas football announced Thursday spring practice will start on March 30th. The Jayhawks were originally scheduled to begin practice one week earlier on March 23rd, but due to the recent change in leadership with former head coach Les Miles and former athletic director Jeff Long, the program decided it was best to give KU more time.
The annual spring game will take place on May 1st at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium after 15 practices in April.
“After speaking with Coach Jones and members in our athletics department, we have made the decision to push back the start of spring practice by one week,” said Interim Athletics Director Kurt Watson. “This decision was made simply on what is best for the football program during this interim period. By delaying a week, the hope is this will allow the new KU A.D. additional time to review the football program and make the decision on how we move forward.”
Interim football coach Emmett Jones is excited to get to work with the team and also agrees with the decision to move practice back by one week. Coach Jones was named interim coach on March 11th, just three days after Les Miles and the University of Kansas mutually parted ways.
The continued offseason strength and conditioning workouts will continue into next week before on-field practice is set to commence on March 30th in helmets and jerseys.