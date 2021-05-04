As interim Head Coach Emmett Jones led a decent portion of the Jayhawks’ spring efforts this year.
Following the hire of Head Coach Lance Leipold, multiple staff members from his previous Buffalo job are expected to join him in Lawrence.
Since the Leipold hire has been finalized, offensive coordinator Mike DeBord and defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot are not expected to stay, according to KUsports.com
Before the coaching search, however, Emmett Jones had expressed his concerns about sustaining progress at Kansas.
“I’m seeing a tremendous amount of improvement with those guys,” Jones said during a media availability. “They’re doing an excellent job executing their assignments.”
During the search, Jones had welcomed recently hired Athletic Director Travis Goff to spring practice sessions to meet with players and gain some insight on the program.
These interactions seemed to have gone well and may have even strengthened the relationship between Jones and Goff.
“He did exactly what he said he was going to do,” Jones said. “To be honest with you, we like having him around.”
There was a strong push, by both fans and players, to move Jones into the head coaching position. Regardless, it’s going to be a much different scenario coming into the 2021 season.
Leipold hasn’t made any announcements of his own for incoming staff members, however, we should expect those to come soon.
“As we put this staff together, this isn't for one season," Leipold said during his introductory press conference. "We are going to put a staff together for the future.”
It is still early in this process, which means Leipold will need to evaluate his current staff, which includes Jones.
Coach Jones has the faith of many players on this roster. Considering Leipold’s plans to retain the talent present here in Lawrence, dropping Jones may lead to departures in some form.
As the wheels start to turn, Leipold and Goff will put together a new staff here at Kansas. This will include some tough decisions that will become known as summer rolls around.