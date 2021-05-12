As transition takes place for Kansas football, another player has decided to transfer from the Kansas Football program. That player is redshirt sophomore Marcus Harris, who entered himself into the transfer portal on Wednesday morning.
He is not the first of players to enter the portal as fellow redshirt sophomore defensive linemen DaJon Terry, who just committed to Tennessee on Sunday, entered the transfer portal as well. However, Harris was an emerging star for the Jayhawks, and losing him opens up a hole that Kansas will have to fill with younger talent.
Last season for Kansas, Harris led the team in tackles for loss with 7.5 in total with those tackles adding up to a combined 17 yards of loss. He also finished with 27 total tackles on the season, and he also forced and recovered a fumble at Texas Tech this past season. Harris was a 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Football First Team player and played in eight of the nine regular season games for Kansas in 2020.
As of this moment, it is unclear who else will transfer from Kansas football as staff changes are set to take place throughout the rest of May and possibly into June. There have already been a couple players who have decided to decommit from Kansas including three star offensive lineman Cory Hendrix and three star receiver Houston Thomas. Nonetheless, losing Harris will open up holes as the defensive line looks to improve from last season.