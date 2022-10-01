Kansas football survived a close contest with the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, with the game coming down to a missed field goal that secured the win for the Jayhawks.
The Jayhawks defense ran hot out of the gate for an opening-drive stop highlighted by junior linebacker Taiwan Berryhill’s sack of Iowa State redshirt-sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers on third down, followed by another sack by junior defensive line Jereme Robinson and super-senior Sam Burt on the Cyclones’ next drive.
Iowa State still managed to gain an opportunity to get on the board first on its second drive, but a missed 38-yard field goal kick from freshman kicker Jace Gilbert bounced off the upright to keep the game scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
Redshirt-sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw carried some of last week’s momentum into his week five performance, rushing the ball in for a touchdown for the first score of the game in the second quarter.
An interception by sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant put the ball back in junior quarterback Jalon Daniels’ hands on the Iowa State 19-yard line, and it took just a couple plays for Daniels to rush it in for the touchdown, adding to the Jayhawks’ lead in the second quarter.
The Cyclones weren’t going to end the first half without a fight, though, and a 53-yard pass from Dekkers to move Iowa State down the field put them in perfect position to lead up to his nine-yard touchdown pass to redshirt-junior tight end Easton Dean. Redshirt-senior quarterback Blake Clark carried in the ball for the successful two-point conversion, cutting the Kansas lead to 14-8.
As the second quarter came to a close, the Jayhawks continued to move down the field, but redshirt-junior Jacob Borcila’s field goal attempt from the 50 just missed to keep the Kansas lead at six.
Iowa State’s first drive of the half appeared to be threatening, but a hit from senior safety Kenny Logan to create an incomplete pass helped the Jayhawks hold the Cyclones to just a field goal for the first score of the second half.
With the Kansas lead cut to just three points headed into the fourth and the Cyclones threatening to take over the lead with 11:33 left, the odds seemed to be back in the Jayhawks’ favor on what was initially ruled an interception by Bryant, which would have been his second of the game at the Kansas three-yard line, but the call was ultimately overturned. Lucky for the Jayhawks, however, Gilbert missed his second field goal kick of the game in the exact same fashion as the first.
Though the Jayhawks went three-and-out on the following drive, a Cyclones fumble was recovered by redshirt-junior running back Torry Locklin to give Kansas possession, but Hishaw ultimately fumbled to be recovered by Cyclones redshirt-senior linebacker O’Rien Vance. But in an ever-bigger loss on the play, Hishaw had to be carted off the field and did not return to play.
With the clock winding down in the fourth, Dekkers and the Cyclones kept striding towards the endzone, and the game was put into Gilbert’s hand for what would have been a game-tying field goal, but Gilbert’s third missed field goal attempt of the day was the nail in the coffin for the Cylones as the Jayhawks move to 5-0 on the season.
Saturday’s win now puts the Jayhawks just one win away from being bowl-eligible, and that could come into play next week as Kansas remains at home to host Texas Christian University on Oct. 8. Kick off will be at 11 a.m. at David Booth Memorial Football Stadium.