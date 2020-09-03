With a little over a week until the home opener against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 12, Kansas football has still not named a starting quarterback.
In a press conference Wednesday, Kansas football coach Les Miles told the media the team will “go into the week [of game one] making the decision.”
Miles also said he believes there’s no hurry in rushing the important decision.
“We know where we are at, we like where we are at," Miles said, "but we’re going to pause and allow competition to fully express itself."
The top two candidates Miles named for starting quarterback are junior Miles Kendrick and senior Thomas MacVittie.
Kendrick played in four games during the 2018 season before taking a redshirt season in 2019. Kendrick completed 11-of-18 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. He also had 16 carries for 47 yards with one rushing touchdown.
The Morgan Hill, California, native was then injured during his fourth appearance against Baylor. Kendrick stands at 5-foot-10, 205 pounds, and is considered to be a dual-threat quarterback.
MacVittie transferred to Kansas in the 2019 season from Mesa Community College. MacVittie saw playing time in two games for the Jayhawks in 2019, against Kansas State and Oklahoma State. During his time at Mesa, MacVittie threw for 1,064 yards and 16 touchdowns in six games in 2018.
The Cincinnati native is 6-foot-5 and was rated the nation’s No. 8 pro-style quarterback by 247Sports coming out of high school.
“I see leadership out of both [Kendrick and MacVittie]," Miles said. "I see the ability to run the offense out of both guys, so it’s probably as much as anything, a compliment to how hard both of those men have worked."
"I think that [offensive coordinator] Brent Dearmon has done a great job preparing and putting them on the opportunity to be in a threshold play and performance," Miles continued. "So I still kind of enjoy the fact that we’re going to have two quality performers.”
The players' teammates also commented on the quality of play that they have seen from the two quarterbacks in practice.
“Both of those guys have done well,” said sophomore cornerback Kenny Logan Jr. “I can’t differentiate between the two. They both play pretty even and they’re both great quarterbacks.”
“They’re both really tight and they’re competing everyday,” said senior offensive lineman Api Mane. “It’s still in the air.”