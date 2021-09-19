Kansas football hosted the Baylor Bears in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, where the Jayhawks lost 45-7. Baylor had their way on the offensive side of the ball as KU’s defense struggled to stop their offensive attack.
The Jayhawks didn’t have an answer for their conference rival on Saturday, surrendering 45 points in a blowout loss to drop to 1-2 on the season. KU also gave up a season-high 576 yards of offense to start Big 12 play.
The Bears accumulated 307 yards on the ground, with senior running back Abram Smith leading the way with 122 yards on just 16 carries. Super-senior running back Trestan Ebner followed up with 72 yards in just 12 carries.
The run game for Baylor had an all-around phenomenal performance on the road, and Kansas’ defense has now struggled in two straight weeks after an impressive performance in their opening game against South Dakota. After giving up 1,036 yards in two straight losses, the defensive end will be a key focus for head coach Lance Leipold.
“I just still think we’re so tentative when we blitz, and do things. I don’t know if it’s a confidence issue, an experience issue, a strength issue or where we’re at, but that needs to continue to be evaluated,” Leipold said.
Coastal Carolina also found success using its run game in a 49-22 win against Kansas. CCU ran for 215 yards and totaled 460 yards of offense, throwing the defense off with both run and pass success.
Kansas didn’t find any rhythm offensively against Baylor, forcing the defense to stay on the field for most of the game. The Bears had 33 minutes of offensive possession time in their win, tiring out the Jayhawk defense and scoring 31 points in the second half.
“They came out and executed and did their job. We have some things we got to clean up and we’ll be on that next week,” senior defensive lineman Caleb Sampson said.
The Jayhawks did, however, find success in creating turnovers and giving the ball back to redshirt junior quarterback Jason Bean and the offense. Kansas added two fumble recoveries in its loss, but neither led to points on the board for the Jayhawks.
Even with those turnovers, Leipold wants accountability from his team.
“Good or bad, win or lose, we have to own what’s on the film,” said Leipold. “If we all take ownership of it [the loss], I think we’ll continue to move in a direction we want to be.”
The Jayhawks take on the Duke Blue Devils in their next matchup this Saturday. That game starts at 3 p.m. on the ACC Network.