After the best start for Kansas football in over a decade, the No. 19 Jayhawks were handed their first loss of the season in a close contest against No. 17 TCU, 38-31.
The Horned Frogs moved down the field easily to start the game, but the Jayhawks managed to hold them to just a field goal from senior kicker Griffin Kell at 39 yards.
Kansas’ defense was the key to last week’s win against Iowa State, and momentum carried over into the TCU matchup, featuring a sack from redshirt-junior defensive end Lonnie Phelps towards the end of the first quarter for a loss of nine yards.
After a slow offensive start to the game for the Jayhawks, they seemingly found their groove in the second quarter, kickstarted by a 48-yard pass from junior quarterback Jalon Daniels to senior tight end Mason Fairchild. However, the drive ended with a fumble as the Jayhawks found themselves within one yard of their first score of the game, and TCU sophomore linebacker Shadrach Banks recovered the ball.
The fumble proved costly, as senior quarterback Max Duggan led the drive to put up 83 passing yards and 15 rushing to move the Horned Frogs down the field, eventually sealing the efforts with junior running back Kendre Miller rushing the ball to the end zone.
As the first half came to a close, the Jayhawks suffered a massive hit from a sack on Daniels. Daniels exited to the locker room with a shoulder injury and did not return to play.
Despite a late-quarter interception from sophomore safety O.J. Burroughs to serve as Duggan’s first pick of the year, Kansas went into halftime down 10-3.
There was nothing stopping the Jayhawks to kick off the second half. With redshirt-senior Jason Bean stepping in as quarterback, a 52-yard pass down the field set up Kansas for a perfect scoring opportunity.
The first drive of the half only took three plays for the Jayhawks to score a touchdown, thanks to Bean’s 12-yard pass to Fairchild, and the successful extra point tied the game at 10.
In TCU’s attempt to get back on the top, senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. forced and recovered the fumble to put the ball back in Kansas’ possession, and the cards fell to give the Jayhawks their first lead of the game on Bean’s eight-yard pass to junior wide receiver Luke Grimm.
It didn’t take long for the Horned Frogs to respond, however, and Duggan’s 51-yard pass to senior wide receiver Derius Davis was enough to tie the game, but on the next TCU drive, he helped himself out a rushing touchdown of his own for the lead.
The Jayhawks continued the back-and-forth play, and Bean continued to show off his arm on the next drive with a 38-yard touchdown pass to redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Quentin Skinner, keeping Kansas in the game.
But following the pace of the second half, TCU managed to get the ball to the end zone once again on a drive that took just under a minute and a half to grab the lead, 31-24.
Bean proved he wasn’t done, though, and the connection to Skinner was shown off for a second time for a 29-yard touchdown pass that brought the Jayhawks back and tied up the game.
At just under the two-minute warning, Duggan gunned his third touchdown pass of the day for another Horned Frogs’ lead, but the Jayhawks couldn’t come up with one last response to drop their first game of the season.
Next week, the 5-1 Jayhawks travel to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in an attempt to bounce back for an 11 a.m. kickoff.