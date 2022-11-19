Kansas football celebrated Senior Day on Saturday, but could not come up with the win as the Jayhawks suffered their second consecutive loss in a blowout fashion, 55-14 at the hands of the Texas Longhorns.
Saturday’s matchup saw the return of junior quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels, previously sidelined after a shoulder injury sustained in the TCU contest, threw for 230 yards and went 17-for-26 with passing.
Sophomore running back Devin Neal tallied his 1,000th rushing yard on the season in Saturday’s loss, with 51 rushing yards in the game on 13 carries.
Junior running back Bijan Robinson was the story for the Longhorns’ win, and it was evident early on with two touchdowns and 89 yards on eight carries in the first quarter alone. By the time the last whistle blew, Robinson was responsible for four touchdowns with 243 rushing yards on 25 carries.
In attempts to put the Jayhawks on the board before the end of the first half, a Daniels interception put a dent in any signs of Kansas momentum. The Longhorns capitalized, and Robinson added to his already impressive day with his third touchdown of the matchup to send the Jayhawks into halftime down 31-0.
Though Texas tallied an additional ten points in the third, the Jayhawks managed to avoid a shutout on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Daniels that found redshirt-junior running back Torry Locklin in the endzone.
The Jayhawks went on to add another touchdown later in the game, but there was nothing that could be done to either stop or catch up to the Longhorns.
Kansas looks to end its season on a high note next week against Kansas State. The Sunflower Showdown kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.