To kick off the 2022 season, Kansas football hosted Tennessee Tech in a blow out contest, taking down the Golden Eagles, 56-10.
The Jayhawks defense was immediately off to a hot start, keeping the Golden Eagles to three-and-out on the first drive to begin the game, with Tennessee Tech gaining only one yard on the drive.
With junior quarterback Jalon Daniels getting the start for the Jayhawks, the team was easily able to move down the field to make their mark first in the game. With the help of a 21-yard dart to redshirt senior wide receiver Lawrence Arnold and 19-yard rush from sophomore running back Devin Neal for the touchdown gave Kansas the early lead 7-0 after a successful extra point attempt from redshirt junior kicker Jacob Borcila.
For the Jayhawks' next drive, it only took two plays to continue their early success. Daniels sailed it right down the field for 56-yards to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Quentin Skinner, and redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw brought it to the house on the next play. After a 49-second drive, Kansas found itself up 14-0.
When the Golden Eagles finally put themselves into a position to score on a field goal, Kansas continued to hold them scoreless on a successful block by junior defensive line Jereme Robinson. Sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant ran it back for a 61-yard return, and Borcila’s extra point kick brought the first quarter lead to 21-0.
As the first half was winding down, Kansas tallied another touchdown with seven seconds left in the second quarter. Daniels’s pass to senior tight end Mason Fairchild and the extra point brought the score up to 35-3 as halftime approached.
Kansas held possession to open up the second half, but the nearly six-minute drive fell just short as Borcila missed the 40-yard field goal attempt. In 2021, Borcila posted a 60% field goal completion, making nine of his 15 kicks.
With his second touchdown of the game, Neal brought it to the house on the first play of the drive at 4:34 for an 80-yard rushing touchdown as the Jayhawks continued to pile on to the score, 42-3.
The Jayhawks led off the final quarter to another hot start. Redshirt sophomore running back Sevion Morrison totaled 41 rushing yards on the first drive of the quarter, including the 11-yard rushing touchdown. This play and extra point brought the Jayhawks lead to 46 points, 49-3.
Kansas added one more touchdown in the fourth, and ultimately took down the Golden Eagles 56-10.
Daniels ended his night going 15-18 and 189 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one rushed.
Though the offense was the star of Kansas’s Friday night win, the defensive talent is still worth noting. As the Jayhawks held the Golden Eagles to three points in the blow out win, the defense posted 63 tackles, one interception, and five sacks– Three of which are accredited to redshirt junior defensive end Lonnie Phelps.
Next up, the Jayhawks look to keep up their momentum as they travel to West Virginia on Sept. 10 to take on the Mountaineers. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m. and available for streaming on ESPN+.