Class of 2022 Kansas football target Khalib Johnson has reopened his recruitment and will hold off on his college commitment, he announced Monday via social media.
My Recruitment is 1000% open 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/OSgoN8hOsL— khalib Johnson (@khalibJohnson2) February 15, 2021
Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound dual-threat quarterback from Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama, was originally set to announce his commitment on Feb. 20.
“At this time I would like to announce that I will not be committing on Feb. 20th,” Johnson said via Twitter. “After further discussions with my family and coaches, we have decided that reopening my recruitment process is best."
Johnson was set to choose between Kansas, USF, Louisville and Virginia Tech.
“I understand that the tradition runs deep at KU and from talking to the coaches, they’re on the right track to rebuilding the football program,” Johnson said in an interview with the Kansan in November.
Ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 17 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2022, Johnson picked up an offer from Kansas football on Nov. 10.
“I’m eager and excited to continue to build relationships and bonds with college coaches," Johnson said. "Hopefully soon I will have the opportunity to meet you coaches face to face and physically view the campuses. My recruitment is still 1000% open. The journey still continues. Thank you!”