Kansas football fell to the Baylor Bears 35-23 on Saturday as the Jayhawks’ record falls to 5-3 on the season. After starting its undefeated season 5-0, Kansas now looks down the barrel of three ranked opponents remaining, along with a battle in Lubbock, TX against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Kansas holds the 29th-hardest remaining strength of schedule in all of college football as the Jayhawks await No. 11 Oklahoma State at home, unranked Texas Tech on the road, No. 20 Texas at home and No. 17 Kansas State on the road — pending today's AP poll update. Kansas has its work cut out for itself with some of the toughest opponents in not only the Big 12 Conference, but the entire country, coming up on its schedule.
Although the last few weeks haven’t been easy for Kansas football, the team has shown plenty of fight in its recent games to give Kansas fans a lot of hope in the remaining weeks. One of the prime examples of the Jayhawks’ fight was in their loss to Baylor on Saturday.
Down 28-3 at halftime and after two fumbles lost in the half, all seemed lost for senior quarterback Jason Bean and the Jayhawks. But Kansas wouldn’t go down without a fight, and a second half comeback attempt ensued.
Kansas proceeded to score a touchdown on its next three drives to tighten the deficit to five points. The Kansas defense forced a fumble and stopped the Bears on downs to create two turnovers to give the Jayhawks fantastic field position to keep themselves in the game.
Despite the eventual loss to their Big 12 rival, the Jayhawks fought back and remained competitive in a game that seemed well out of reach after a disappointing first half from Kansas. The comeback effort and the will to fight back no matter the opponent perfectly defines the new culture that head coach Lance Leipold has built within the program.
“I just challenge them not to worry about the scoreboard at this moment because we weren’t executing how we needed to, as physical as we needed to and all things. But sometimes it just takes the first down or two or a big conversion on third down or something,” Leipold said after the loss to Baylor.
The fight for Kansas continues after its upcoming bye week, with its next game against Oklahoma State at home with the potential return of junior starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has been out for the last two games. Although the challenge ahead may seem difficult, having their starting quarterback back in the game will be a huge relief for the Jayhawks as they look to finish the season on a high note.
If Daniels can come back and play to the level he proved he could perform at, Kansas can compete with just about anyone in the country. Daniels racked up 1072 passing yards, 341 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns before he came down with an injury against TCU in week six.
With just one more win needed for Kansas’ first bowl game since the 2008 season, the Jayhawks will have to fight against some of the toughest teams in the nation. Kansas returns to action after a bye week on Nov. 5 against Oklahoma State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.