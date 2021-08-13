For Kansas football, the first few days of practice have been eye opening as new Kansas football coach Lance Leipold finally gets to see what his team could be all about. Ever since he was hired, Leipold has been determined to establish a different culture around the program, with the first game now just being a couple of weeks away on September 3.
Since training camp started last Thursday, there have been many young players who have shown they are capable of getting playing time early on for the Jayhawks. One of those players is freshman running back Devin Neal, who was on the top signees for Kansas in the 2021 recruiting class.
Although Neal signed before Leipold became the head coach, Neal has made strides that have left good impressions for the Kansas coaching staff. Neal and numerous other freshmen have made early impacts on the practice field, especially now with practice in full pads.
One of the big questions that remain is who the quarterback will be to start the season. Sophomore Jalon Daniels is one candidate that could wind up with the job, but Leipold is in no rush to make a definitive decision with three weeks left before the season.
With multiple other quarterbacks still in the mix, such as redshirt senior Miles Kendrick and redshirt junior Jason Bean, among others, Leipold has options. Plus, it is possible that it could take well into the season to know who will have the starting job.
Fans will get their first look at Kansas football this Saturday as an open practice is scheduled to take place starting at 8:30 a.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.