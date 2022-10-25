With Saturday’s 35-23 loss to Baylor, the Jayhawks head into a bye week as they get ready for the last month of their schedule with a 5-3 record.
The Jayhawks, on a three-game losing streak, are still searching for their sixth win to make them bowl-eligible. Head coach Lance Leipold has hammered that message into his team.
“If you want to have an opportunity to play in December or January," he said, "you have to play well in November.”
They will have their work cut out for them. Two of their four remaining games are against ranked opponents (Oklahoma State at No. 9, Kansas State at No. 22), while Texas sits on the outside with the most votes received by an unranked team.
“We’ve got to find a way to win a game… and games,” Leipold said of the goal of getting bowl eligible. He also talked about how “closely competitive” the Big 12 Conference is and said that the Jayhawks’ last two losses were to preseason top 10 teams.
A key factor going into the final third of the regular season will be the overall health of the team. Leipold said that in his coaching experience, this year’s injury rate is “probably a little bit more on the higher side at the skill position area.”
Most notable is junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, who suffered an apparent shoulder injury just before halftime in the loss to TCU.
The Jayhawks have also started to run thin in the running back room, as redshirt sophomore Daniel Hishaw is expected to miss an extended period of time after his injury against Iowa State. Fellow redshirt sophomore Ky Thomas has been in and out of the rotation but did not appear in the loss to Baylor.
Leipold said that “the list got longer yesterday” when talking about injuries. However, when asked, he did not give any specific updates about when certain players could be back.
The road to getting that sixth win looks tough, but Leipold is not afraid to look back at how Kansas has come into a position to get bowl eligible.
“A year ago, we lost by 12 to Oklahoma, and everybody stood up and clapped," Leipold said. "Now, when people are frustrated with 12-point losses, we’re probably where we need to be."
He also said he’s “holistically proud, but I always want more.”
The Jayhawks will try and use the bye week to get players healthy and ready for the tough November slate, which begins Nov. 5 when they host Oklahoma State.