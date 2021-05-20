Kansas football has announced changes to its first two games of the season, moving both matchups between South Dakota and Coastal Carolina to Friday nights.
The week one opener at home against South Dakota was originally slated for Sept. 4, and will now be moved to Sept. 3.
The following week’s road trip to Coastal Carolina will also be moved up one day, now taking place on Sept. 10, instead of the previous date of Sept. 11.
Both games will mark the start of the Lance Leipold era for Kansas football and will be prime opportunities for the Jayhawks to find success early in their 2021 campaign.
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold has expressed his excitement for the new opener date, as he hopes to begin his tenure on a high note.
“It’s going to be a thrill to open up the season under the lights of Memorial Stadium,” Leipold said in response to the schedule change. “Since I’ve gotten here, the reception and reaction of our fan base has been nothing short of remarkable.”
The Jayhawks last met South Dakota during the Charlie Weis era, picking up a 31-14 non-conference win at home.
For the past two years, Kansas has fallen to Coastal Carolina on its home turf. 2019 featured a 12-7 loss against the Chanticleers, followed by a 38-23 defeat during the 2020 season opener.
Now, the Jayhawks will be making the trip to Conway, South Carolina to redeem themselves on the road.
Kansas’ home opener against South Dakota will be broadcasted on ESPN+, and the week two matchup with Coastal Carolina will be televised nationally on ESPN.