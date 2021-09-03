Kansas football picked up the first win of the Lance Leipold era, defeating South Dakota 17-14. A game-winning drive capped off by redshirt-junior quarterback Jason Bean’s second touchdown of the day to redshirt-freshman receiver Lawrence Arnold.
South Dakota won the toss and deferred to the second half, throwing the new-look offense into action early. Although junior running back Velton Gardner picked up a good gain on first down, a tackle for loss and an incomplete pass led to a three and out on the first offensive series.
In the first series for the defense, South Dakota picked up a 21-yard gain on third down, but the defense showed their grit not long after, holding the Coyotes on fourth-and-4.
The second offensive series brought undisciplined football with two straight false starts on third-and-1, and then a sack to force another three and out.
The defense once again held up on their second series, holding South Dakota to three and out.
The offensive woes continued into the third series as the Jayhawks were held to another three and out.
The defense continued to compensate for the lack of offense, as redshirt senior Zion Debose picked up the first sack of the season. The Coyotes would miss a field goal to keep the game scoreless.
Although Bean finally completed his first pass of the game in the next series, the Jayhawks were still held to three and out as they punted the ball away once again.
The defense once again made up for the lack of offense, holding South Dakota to another three and out, while also forcing a fumble, but South Dakota recovered.
The Jayhawks finally picked up their first down early in the second quarter, as Bean used his mobility effectively. The Jayhawks were eventually held to fourth down and were forced to punt the ball away once again.
Although Bean continued to grow more comfortable in the game, the offense still lacked consistency, but a near-perfect punt from sophomore Reis Vernon pinned the Coyotes deep in their own territory at the 3-yard line on the next drive.
The defense held tight again, forcing South Dakota to another three and out, and a punt deep in their own endzone, allowing the Jayhawks great starting field position at the Coyote 37-yard line.
The Jayhawks didn’t waste the field position as they scored the first touchdown of the Lance Leipold era off of an 8-yard strike from Bean to Arnold with a little under 30 seconds left in the first half.
The stout defense continued into the second half with the Jayhawks holding the Coyotes to another three and out deep in their own territory.
The Jayhawks’ offensive continued to settle into the game as they began to move the ball with greater efficiency. Kansas nearly scored its second touchdown of the game as Arnold brought in a lofted ball from Bean, but stepped out of bounds. The Jayhawks converted a 30-yard field goal to extend their lead to 10-0.
Although the defense had held tight, a long methodical drive from the Coyotes, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown from freshman running back Shomari Lawrence brought the game closer, with the Jayhawks leading 10-7.
The Jayhawks responded immediately with an 83-yard kickoff return from junior safety Kenny Logan to set up the offense at the 13-yard line. Unfortunately, the offense couldn’t take advantage and eventually turned it over on downs after a failed fourth down conversion.
The offensive woes returned to the spotlight on the next drive as the Jayhawks went three and out again.
Although the defense struggled to stop South Dakota on the next drive, the grit showed once again as the Jayhawks forced a turnover on downs after stuffing the Coyotes on a fourth-and-1.
The offense did no favors for the defense as they also turned the ball over on downs after they were stopped on a fourth-and-1 attempt.
Much like the Coyotes’ first touchdown, a long run capped off the scoring drive, this time a 25-yarder from Theis.
Although the offense started off the next series well, with a 17-yard gain in the air, the Jayhawks found themselves in a fourth and long situation. A dart to junior tight end Mason Fairchild picked up enough yardage for the first down to keep the drive alive.
Although Bean got stopped short on a third-and-8, as he slid down, a timely targeting call gave the Jayhawks an automatic first down with the ball at the 11-yard line.
On first down though, a holding call sent the Jayhawks back near the previous third-down spot, putting a good distance in between them and the end zone.
Just two plays later though, Bean and Arnold connected again for the Jayhawks’ second touchdown of the day, putting them back in front 17-14 with 1:12 left to play.
When it mattered most, the defense held stout again, holding South Dakota on fourth down to eventually close out the victory.
Bean finished with 163 yards in the air and two touchdowns, along with 54 yards on the ground.
The Jayhawks will travel to Conway, South Carolina, to take on Coastal Carolina Friday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.