Three-star offensive lineman recruit Edgar Amaya is de-committing from Kansas football, he announced via Twitter Monday.
“After countless prayers and conversations with my family, we have decided the best decision is to reopen my recruitment,” Amaya said on Twitter. “I want to thank all the coaches at Kansas for making me a part of the KU family. This wasn’t an easy choice to make. With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Kansas.”
The Russellville, Alabama, native is the No. 66-ranked offensive guard in the nation, according to 247Sports, and committed to Kansas in May. Amaya also received offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Illinois, Navy, Tulane and several other schools.
Entering October, Kansas had the 42nd-ranked 2021 recruiting class in the nation, its best since 2011. However, after four-star wide receiver Keon Coleman backed off his commitment on Oct. 6 and Amaya’s de-commitment Monday, the Jayhawks have fallen to the 54th-ranked class.
Another wrinkle to the recruiting process came when the NCAA voted in favor of granting fall sport athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic on Aug. 21. College football programs will still have to work around the hard cap of 85 scholarships.
Kansas football recruiting coordinator and tight end coach Joshua Eargle said the scholarship limit is going to force coaching staffs to be smarter and take deeper looks into their number of recruits. Eargle said the group of recruits will most likely be smaller than usual by 2022.
Returning seniors will be exempt from the 85-scholarship mark next season, allowing programs to take full 2021 recruiting classes.
"First of all, I think it’s the right thing to do," Eargle said. "The NCAA is about student-athletes, about helping those young men and giving them the best quality student-athlete experience they could possibly have, so I think that’s a great rule for those guys."
It obviously helps the Jayhawks because we don’t want to see those guys go," Eargle continued. "We love our seniors."