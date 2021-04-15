Following one of the poorest years seen by Kansas’ offensive line, it appears there is some room to grow during this year’s spring practices.
Lee Grimes, hired in December of 2020, will be looking to take the offensive line in a stronger direction ahead of the upcoming season. As spring practices kick-off, senior offensive lineman Chris Hughes has approved of the changes taking place.
“He’s a hard worker,” Hughes said during media availability following a practice. “He knows what he’s talking about, he knows what he’s doing.”
Kansas’ offensive line allowed for nearly 260 yards of total offense each game in the 2020 season, which tremendously hurt the Jayhawks' ability to find scoring opportunities.
Without any improvement from the offensive line, Kansas will have a tough time moving the ball and will stall any progress being made on the quarterbacks' end.
According to Hughes, it seems fundamentals are going to drive the offensive line in the right direction.
“I love what I’m seeing,” Hughes said. “Everybody’s buying in and completely committed to working hard. Spring ball is more about technique, that way when it comes to fall, it all comes natural.”
Considering the Big 12’s growing array of defenses, it’s safe to assume the Jayhawks will have their work cut out for them this fall.
This isn’t new, as Kansas’ offensive line has traditionally fallen behind conference foes, and has been one of the main contributors to this team’s records over the past decade.
However, this coming season could serve as an opportunity for growth. With the addition of Notre Dame graduate transfer Colin Grunhard, there could be room for upperclassmen leadership to bring up some of Kansas’ younger talent.
Getting some chemistry on the offensive line should strengthen their performance week by week, and channel some improvement.
While Kansas will be making adjustments to this offensive line, the process will be gradual and most likely won’t be anything too impressive out of the gate.
The hope is to see a significant difference in the offensive line this upcoming season, which would produce a more active Jayhawk offense this fall.