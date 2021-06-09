Kansas senior forward, Silvio De Sousa, entered the transfer portal Tuesday according to 247Sports’ Scott Chasen. De Sousa opted out of the 2020-21 season citing personal issues.
De Sousa appeared in 18 games as a junior during the 2019-20 season where he averaged 2.6 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game.
De Sousa opted out on October 16 of 2020, just a day after detectives informed him that he would be hit with an aggravated battery charge that stemmed from a 2020 New Year's Day incident in downtown Lawrence.
De Sousa was ordered by Douglas County District Court to stand trial for the incident and pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled to start on Aug. 2.
De Sousa appeared in 38 total games for the Jayhawks and finishes his Kansas career averaging 3.3 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, and a 59.3% shooting percentage.