Kansas football suffered a blowout loss to the Texas Longhorns Saturday by a score of 55-14.
Texas ran for 427 yards in the matchup on 57 carries, which is good for 7.5 yards per carry. Longhorn junior running back Bijon Robinson ran all over the crimson and blue as he totaled 243 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold pointed to Robinson as the key factor to the outburst from the Texas running game.
“Number five (Robinson) is going to be one of the first players drafted, and it starts there,” Leipold said when asked why Texas was so effective running the ball.
The Longhorn backup running backs also got in on the action as Jonathon Brooks rushed for 108 yards and two more Texas touchdowns, as he came in for Robinson once the game got out of hand.
Leipold also pointed to the scheme of the Longhorn offense became tough for his team to handle, especially early in the game.
“They did a couple things schematically to us that we didn’t handle well early, especially in the first half,” Leipold said.
Overall, Leipold pointed to a plethora of factors that contrbiuted to the poor showing by his defense.
“It was a combination of pretty athletic people, well execution, some missed tackles, and that makes for a recipe for a long day,” Leipold said.
Senior defensive tackle and captain of the Jayhawks Sam Burt pointed to poor tackling as well, when asked about the afternoon.
“I don’t think we did a great job wrapping up and tackling, and that’s fundamental and that’s what we need to get back to next week,” Burt said.
Burt also pointed to the teams mentality overall, mentioning that they were not as confident as a group heading into this matchup.
“I think it comes down to confidence, I don’t think we came in as the more confident team, I don’t think we weathered the storms as well as we should have, and that comes back on us and our daily habits, and that’s what we will try to get corrected this week,”
Burt and the Jayhawks will look to get back on track next week as they close out regular season play in the annual Sunflower Showdown matchup with Kansas State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m and the game will be televised on FOX.