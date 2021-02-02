Kansas men’s basketball picked up a much needed 74-51 win against Kansas State in Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday night. The Jayhawks now improve to 12-6 (6-4 Big 12) and have won 12 of its last 13 games against the Wildcats.
Junior forward David McCormack set the tone for Kansas down low with a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds. He was instrumental in outscoring the Wildcats 38-18 in the paint.
Kansas also received solid contributions from sophomore guard Christian Braun (18 points on 6-of-11 shooting) and junior guard Ochai Agbaji (15 points on 6-of-10 shooting). Redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson was the fourth Jayhawk in double figures with 10 points.
Kansas started off the game playing through McCormack, and he responded with two quick baskets. Agbaji then got going with a mid-range jump shot at the elbow and a three-pointer to extend the Jayhawk lead to 9-0 to start the game.
Agbaji added in his second three-pointer of the game to put Kansas up 16-6, but Kansas State senior guard Mike McGuirl made a jumper to cut the lead back to single digits. McGuirl finished with a team-high 10 points for the Wildcats.
After a hot start the Kansas offense went three minutes without scoring, which allowed for Kansas State to keep in the game at 18-12 with 8:01 remaining in the first half. Agbaji ended the drought with a floater and Braun added two free throws and a jump shot to give Kansas a quick 6-0 run.
The Jayhawks were able to keep a ten point lead against the Wildcats down the stretch of the first half until a 5-0 run by the Wildcats, capped off by a three-pointer from freshman Nijel Pack. This run brought Kansas State within five points, but Kansas closed out the half on a 4-1 run to take a 33-25 lead into halftime.
McCormack and Agbaji had 10 points each at the half and Braun had nine points -- and those three accounted for 29 of Kansas’ 33 first half points. Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson struggled in the first half with just two points off 0-for-6 shooting but grabbed five rebounds.
Both teams shot almost even in the first half, with the Jayhawks at 41 percent and the Wildcats at 39 percent. However, Kansas dominated the paint in the first half with 18 points down low compared to just six for Kansas State.
Wilson got off to a solid start in the second half, scoring the Jayhawks first five points with a layup and three-pointer. McCormack then threw down his second dunk of the game, and Braun made his second three to give Kansas a 43-29 lead with 15:19 left in the second half.
Braun made another three pointer shortly after, which sparked a 7-0 Kansas run to extend the Jayhawks lead to 50-31. After a made free throw from Kansas State, Wilson and Braun both added three-pointers to extend out the lead even farther.
K-State's Pack cut the Jayhawks lead to under 20 points with a three point make to put the score at 65-46 with 4:15 left in the game. Kansas kept its foot on the pedal, closing the game on a 9-5 run while receiving contributions from players deep on the bench.
Next up for the Jayhawks will be a key road test and rematch against No. 17 West Virginia on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.