The Kansas Jayhawks rebounded from their loss against No. 20 Texas with a decisive 73-55 win against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Kansas came out of the gate with stifling defense, preventing TCU from sustaining any offensive momentum for the entire game. The Jayhawks forced 15 turnovers and held the Horned Frogs to 33 percent from the field.
Senior center Taiyanna Jackson put Kansas on the board with two consecutive baskets. The Jayhawks established their presence in the paint early, with their first 10 points coming from near the basket.
The Jayhawks were able to find success shooting from the perimeter with sophomore guard Sanna Strom’s three-pointer with 1:18 left to play in the first quarter. Kansas led 15-8 going into the second quarter.
Kansas’ leading force for the second quarter was junior guard Chandler Prater, who had twelve points in the quarter alone, including two three-pointers.
The Jayhawks capitalized on paint opportunities, outscoring the Horned Frogs in the first half 20-to-4 in points in the paint. Kansas went into halftime up 39-19.
Senior guard Zakiyah Franklin got the Jayhawks going in the second half, slicing through TCU’s zone defense for a layup at the 8:04 minute mark. She led the Jayhawks in scoring for the quarter with seven.
The third quarter proved challenging for Kansas as a result of foul trouble and turnovers. The Jayhawks gave up six fouls and turned it over 11 times throughout the duration of the quarter.
Despite this, Kansas remained in control as they led the Horned Frogs 50-34 going into the fourth.
Prater built on her impressive performance with a three-pointer at the 8:18 minute mark to put Kansas up 20. She finished with 19 points, which tied her career-high, along with four rebounds and seven assists.
Kansas was more efficient in the fourth quarter than in the third, shooting 8-for-16 from the floor.
Kansas will look to build on this win when they go on the road to face Texas Tech on Feb. 11 at the United Supermarkets Arena. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.