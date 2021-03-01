Kansas men’s basketball was bumped up four spots in the AP Poll Monday, listed as the No. 13 team in the country. The Jayhawks find themselves feeling good after taking down the now-No. 3 team in the country, Baylor.
Other Big 12 teams that have found their way into this week's updated AP Poll were West Virginia (No. 6), Texas (No. 15), Oklahoma (No. 16), Oklahoma St (No. 17) and Texas Tech (No. 18).
After a tough loss against No. 14 Texas, earlier in the week, Kansas was able to finally demolish Baylor’s perfect season, winning 71-58 last Saturday. This win closed out the Jayhawks conference schedule and put Kansas at 12-6 in Big 12 play.
Coach Bill Self said to the media after the game that junior forward David McCormack’s 20 points was a big reason why the Jayhawks had control for the majority of the game.
“David [McCormack] was good tonight. Dave is a big part of this, for him to bounce back like this was terrific," Self said.
The Kansas men’s basketball team is also projected as a No. 3 seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest mock bracket released Monday via Twitter. At 18-8 overall, the Jayhawks also rank No. 19 in the 2021 Pomeroy rankings.
Lunardi’s latest Tweet didn’t release which 14 seed KU would play against, but the full bracketology will be updated this Tuesday.
The Big 12 is projected to have seven teams in the field including Baylor (No. 1 seed), West Virginia (No. 2 seed), Oklahoma (No. 4 seed), Texas (No. 4 seed), Oklahoma State (No. 4 seed), and Texas Tech (No. 5 seed). The Big Ten is the only conference with more teams in Lundardi’s mock bracket with eight projected bids.
Kansas will have a chance to up its bracket stock against UTEP later this week and in the Big 12 Tournament. The UTEP game is set for Thursday, March 4, and will tip at 7 p.m.