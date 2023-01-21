Offensive production ended up being one of the most significant issues for Kansas men’s basketball, falling to TCU for their second loss in a row.
Kansas shot 23-of-59 from the field, going 7-of-21 from 3-point range. TCU shot much better, going 31-of-57 from the field, and 8-of-15 from beyond the arc.
“They played great. They're so fast. They're so athletic off the bench. Their bench was unbelievable,” head coach Bill Self said. “We actually got a ton of good looks in the first half, a ton. We missed a lot of layups and didn't finish some plays. Gradey got some looks. He didn’t knock them down.”
It was a game where TCU seemed to do everything right, and Kansas didn’t have any answers, which serves as a barrier to being successful in Big 12 Conference play.
“This league is so good that if you can't make other people play poorly, you're not going to have a lot of success in league,” Self said.
Kansas cut its deficit to ten to end the first half but couldn’t seem to find an early answer in the second.
“We couldn't score… I'd have to watch the tape, but we didn't guard very well,” Self said. “I thought we didn't score, and the good looks we had we missed. I thought it got a little bit like we were playing like there was a 10-point play in our back pocket, as opposed to just trying to win that possession… That happens a lot when you get behind like that.”
Most of the struggle came from the starting five, as they shot a combined 20-of-50 and didn’t have nearly as much production from the bench as TCU did.
“I think what we got to do is get our starting five playing better,” Self said. “Our bench isn’t such where they're going to make a huge difference in us winning or not winning. The way they can contribute the most is defending, not turning it over… Getting confidence from doing the things that don't show up in the stat sheet, and then they'll get more confidence moving forward.”
Kansas looks to snap its two-game losing skid on Monday as they travel to Waco, Texas, to take on the Baylor Bears. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.