Kansas men's golf sat in sixth place with only one round left to play in the NCAA regional tournament.
With the top five teams qualifying for the championship tournament, the Jayhawks needed to make a push on the final day. Kansas shot three over par on the final round and jumped into the top five to qualify for its first tournament appearance since 2018.
Senior Harry Hillier led the way for the Jayhawks. Hillier started the tournament with an opening round even par, and the round was bolstered by a combination of five birdies and two bogeys.
A triple bogey on hole nine kept the senior from shooting in the red. Hillier followed up his first round by shooting one under par in the second round. Four birdies paved the way for Hillier's low score.
Coming into the final round, the senior sat in 17th place. After an even par third round, Hillier jumped up five spots on the leaderboard in a tie for 12th. Hillier finished the tournament with a final score of one under par, five strokes back from winner Pepperdine senior Joe Highsmith.
Sophomore Luke Kluver finished in the top 30 as well for the Jayhawks. Kluver started his tournament shooting a one over par first round. Kluver had four birdies and five bogeys on the round.
The second round was not as smooth for Kluver, shooting a score of five over par. A quadruple bogey on hole nine and a triple bogey on hole 18 outweighed the four birdies he had on the round.
Kluver sat way down in 49th on the leaderboard coming into the final round, but after shooting a score of two under par, he shot up 20 places into a tie for 29th. Kluver finished the tournament with a final score of four under par.
Despite Arizona coming into the tournament unranked, the sixth-seeded Wildcats went on to win the tournament by five strokes with a score of 13 under par. No. 6 Pepperdine, No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 13 Georgia also qualified for the championship tournament.
The Jayhawks will play in their 13th championship tournament in program history, and the appearance will be Jamie Bermel’s second as head coach.
The NCAA championships begin on May 27, running through June 1 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. For tournament coverage, tune in to NBC’s Golf Channel.