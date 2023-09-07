Senior Cecil Belisle collected his first victory as a Jayhawk at American Dunes Golf Club in the Folds of Honor Collegiate on Wednesday. In the season opener, the Kansas senior was one-under-par during the three day tournament to edge past four players that were just one shot behind him at even par.
Belisle, a transfer from South Mountain Community College, is currently in his second season with the Jayhawks. He played in all 12 events with Kansas last season. His best prior finish was at the Gopher Invitational where he tied for fourth. During his time at South Mountain, he was a First-Team All-American selection and a back-to-back NJCAA champion.
The Minnesota native was a standout player in high school where he was the Junior Player of the Year in 2019. In addition to this title, he was named Mr. Minnesota Golfer of the Year and is a two-time state champion for Red Wing High School.
Thanks to Belisle’s first-round score of 68, followed by back-to-back 72s, he was victorious at American Dunes. Belisle was presented with medalist honors by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, a Kansas alumnus. The senior outshined 89 other players from golf schools such as Notre Dame, Arkansas, Arizona, and Michigan State.
Jayhawk Junior Gunnar Broin finished in the top 25, tying with five others for a 24th place finish. Broin shot five-over par for the tournament. As for the rest of the Jayhawks, at 20-over sophomore Will King finished 71st along with senior Davis Cooper and redshirt senior William Duquette, who finished 75th and tied 79th, respectively.
Kansas placed 12th out of 18 teams in an extremely talented field. The Folds of Honor Collegiate was won by Notre Dame with an 8-over par, 860 team total.
The Jayhawks will travel to Belisle’s home state to play in the Gopher Invitational. The two-day tournament will be held on Sept. 10-11.