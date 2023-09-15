Sophomore guard Arterio Morris has been suspended from the men’s basketball program following a rape accusation reported to the KU Police Department. Though not specifically named in the report, a KU Athletics official reported to multiple sources that Morris has been suspended from the program.
According to the Kansas City Star, and KUPD logs, a rape was reported on Naismith Drive in late August, and the incident report later confirmed the location as McCarthy Hall, where all Kansas men’s basketball players are housed.
Two other players, freshman guards Johnny Furphy and Elmarko Jackson, are allegedly listed on the incident report as witnesses, according to the Star. Graduate senior guard Nick Timberlake is also said to be listed on the incident report under “other,” though that does not mean the players were involved in the incident or under investigation.
The alleged incident occurred between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, according to the incident report obtained by the Star. The incident was then reported at 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 27.
The case is still currently open, and Morris has not been arrested, nor been issued a warrant for his arrest.
Morris ran into legal trouble in his freshman year at Texas last year, being initially charged with a Class A misdemeanor assault charge from an alleged June 2022 incident. The case was disposed of on Thursday after Morris pleaded no contest to a Class C misdemeanor and paid a $362 fine.