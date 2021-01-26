Kansas men’s basketball junior guard Ochai Agbaji was one of 10 players named as a candidate for the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.
The list will be narrowed down to five finalists by the selection committee in late February.
Agbaji, who was named to the preseason watchlist of 20 players in November, has been one of the most consistent players for the Jayhawks this season, averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
Most notably, Agbaji is shooting 43.5% from the field and 43.8% from three-point range, good for second in the Big 12 behind only Baylor’s Jared Butler. He has also scored in double figures in every game this season with the exception of Kansas’ 73-72 win over Creighton on Dec. 8.
Agbaji’s best performance of the season came against Texas Tech on Dec. 17, shooting 8-for-11 from the field and scoring a season-high 23 points, including a go-ahead layup in the final seconds en route to a 58-57 win over the Red Raiders.
The nine other finalists include Austin Peay's Terry Taylor, Baylor's MaCio Teague, Connecticut's James Bouknight, Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi, Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, LSU's Cameron Thomas, Michigan's Franz Wagner, Oregon's Chris Duarte, and Saint Louis' Jordan Goodwin.
The Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award was first awarded in 2015 with Ohio State’s D’Angelo Russell taking home the honor.
Oklahoma’s Buddy Hield became the first Big 12 player to win the award in 2016. Other recipients include Kentucky’s Malik Monk (2017), Purdue’s Carsen Edwards (2018), Duke’s RJ Barrett (2019) and Seton Hall’s Myles Powell (2020).
Agbaji and the Jayhawks will be back in action at home against TCU Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.