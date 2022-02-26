Kansas women’s basketball lost 85-77 to No. 5 Baylor on Saturday in Waco, Texas. Kansas fought to the end, but a career-high 33-point performance from senior forward NaLyssa Smith proved too much for the Jayhawks.
The Jayhawks struggled as they went scoreless for more than two minutes before sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti hit a jumper to put Kansas on the board. Aside from Chatzileonti’s bucket, Kansas shot poorly as it was 1-for-6 at the six-minute mark in the first quarter.
Graduate transfer guard Julie Brosseau hit a three, cutting Kansas’ deficit to three points with three minutes left in the first quarter. Brosseau hit another three on the very next possession, giving the Jayhawks their first lead of the game at 11-9.
Kansas found its rhythm as Chatzileonti scored quickly in transition. The Bears continued to fight as junior guard Ja’Mee Asberry connected on a three, giving Baylor the lead at 15-13 to end the first quarter.
Redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater added to Kansas’ lead with a driving layup in the second quarter as she and Chatzileonti played a big part in a 9-0 run which gave Kansas an eight-point lead.
Baylor answered with a 13-0 run as the Bears led 36-32 at the half and forced four turnovers.
Less than 10 seconds into the third quarter, Smith started the half again with an and-one layup to carry over the Bears’ first-half momentum. Prater finished off Kansas’ short run as she hit a mid-range jumper to tie the game at 43 midway through the third quarter.
Franklin gave Kansas its first lead of the second half, cutting through the Bears’ defense for the layup. Asberry quickly responded with a three-pointer and an and-one layup in back-to-back possessions to give Baylor the lead again at 49-45.
As Baylor cruised to a 10-point lead, Chatzileonti shifted momentum back to Kansas with an and-one layup.
A late offensive surge wasn’t enough for the Jayhawks as Baylor continued with relentless offense. The Baylor duo of Smith and Asberry finished the game with hot shooting as Smith totaled a career-high 33 points and 16 rebounds. Asberry added another 19 points and four three-pointers of her own.
Chatzileonti, who ended with a career-high 21 points, led the Jayhawks in scoring. Prater followed with 13 points and six rebounds, followed by Brosseau with 11 points.
The Jayhawks travel back home on Wednesday, March 2 to face Texas on Senior Night. Tipoff is at 7 p.m on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.