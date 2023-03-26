On Sunday afternoon, Kansas rolled to a 78-64 victory over Arkansas. The win punched the Jayhawks’ ticket to the Fab Four in the WNIT.
The Jayhawks were led by the duo of senior guard Holly Kersgieter and senior center Taiyanna Jackson. Kersgieter led Kansas with 25 points and seven rebounds, while Jackson pulled down her 21st double-double of the season with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
The Kansas defense was locked in early. After surrendering an early layup, the Jayhawks did not allow a point for a six-minute stretch. Kansas allowed Arkansas to shoot the three, and the Razorbacks went only 1-for-7 from downtown.
While the defense shut down Arkansas, Jackson put the team on her back on offense. The Jayhawks went on a 10-0 run to extend their lead to 15-2 over halfway through the quarter, with eight points coming from Jackson. The All-Big 12 Conference First-Team selection went 6-for-6 in the quarter with 12 points.
Arkansas finally broke the drought with 2:18 left in the first with an and-one from senior guard Makayla Daniels. Daniels, making her best Taiyanna Jackson impression, scored the next 10 points for the Razorbacks. Arkansas did not cut too far into the Kansas lead, with the Jayhawks leading 20-12 at the end of the first.
The suffocating defense continued in the second quarter. Arkansas once again went on a six-minute drought, this time to start the quarter. The Razorbacks shot 24% from the field and 8% from three with eight turnovers.
Kansas once again capitalized on the great defense, going on an 8-0 run over the six-minute Razorback drought. Junior guard Chandler Prater continued to impress during the WNIT with five of the eight points during the run.
Kersgieter started to get hot as well, knocking down three of her four attempts from beyond the arc in the quarter.
Five straight points from redshirt forward Erynn Barnum sparked Arkansas momentarily before Kersgieter hit a three to send Kansas into the locker room with a 38-19 lead.
Arkansas cut into the deficit thanks to big quarters from Barnum and Daniels. The Razorbacks came out hot, going on a 7-2 run in the first two minutes, led by four points from Barnum.
After a quick answer from Kansas, Arkansas went on a 7-0 run, cutting the lead to 44-33.
Kersgieter continued her good afternoon with eight points in the third, with half of them coming at the free-throw line.
Arkansas kept cutting into the lead with a 9-3 run over two minutes, which cut Kansas’ lead to nine at 56-47. A layup from junior guard Wyvette Mayberry gave the Jayhawks a 60-50 lead heading into the fourth.
Kansas started the fourth quarter on fire, going on a 7-0 run in the first two minutes to give the Jayhawks a comfortable 67-50 lead.
However, Arkansas was not ready to say die yet, holding Kansas without a field goal for the last 7:25. The Razorbacks cut the lead to 72-62 with four minutes to play after a three from Daniels.
Kansas held off the Razorbacks despite the cold shooting, thanks to free throws. Senior guard Zakiyah Franklin knocked down a pair of free throws to ice the game, giving Kansas a 76-64 lead with 1:30 to play.
The Jayhawks will move on to the Fab Four of the WNIT to play the winner of Oregon and Washington. The game will be played on March 28, with the time and location still to be announced.