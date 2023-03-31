The last name of Kansas football’s most recent hire may look very familiar to the football community in the state. Sean Snyder, son of longtime Kansas State University coach (and a K-State legend in his own right), has been hired as a special assistant to the head coach.
Snyder is coming to Kansas after a brief stint at Illinois as the special teams coordinator. The former punter followed his dad from Iowa to K-State after his freshman year and then spent over two decades on his father’s staff.
The Jayhawks struggled on special teams last year in a variety of ways. They went just 8-for-14 on field goals and never scored on a kickoff or punt return for a touchdown. The poor execution from Kansas special teams units resulted in more comfort for Kansas State in the regular season finale.
While Snyder isn’t going to be the special teams coordinator, it can be logically concluded that he’s going to have a hand in the third phase of the game.
The current special teams coordinator, Taiwo Onatolu, is also the defensive ends coach.
While at K-State, he was named the Special Teams Coordinator of the year by FootballScoop in 2015. He also was one of the main reasons for the Wildcats earning the distinction of “Special Teams U.”
Snyder will be coaching against two of his former teams in Illinois and K-State. The Jayhawks hope he can be the answer to their special team's woes as they get ready for the 2023 season.