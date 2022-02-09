Kansas hockey traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday to square off with No. 4 Arkansas. These games were the first since Nov. 20 for the Jayhawks.
In the first of two matchups, Arkansas had complete control over the game with an 11-2 win. The Jayhawks were held scoreless in the first period and trailed 4-0 heading into the second period.
The second period started with three Arkansas goals within the first 10 minutes to extend its lead to 7-0. Kansas finally got on the board seven seconds later, as senior forward Steven Siavelis put his 17th goal of the season in the back of the net, assisted by freshman forward Lance Medina.
After Kansas cut the deficit to 7-1, Arkansas countered with two more goals to finish the second period, taking a 9-1 lead heading into the third. Freshman forward Jack Gerber added his ninth goal of the season just under 13 minutes into the third period, assisted by freshman defensemen Caleb Dusseau and Max Brown.
Arkansas scored two more goals and outshot Kansas 58-25, winning the game by a score of 11-2.
Sophomore goaltender Mitch Myles made 47 saves in the loss. This is the seventh time this season Myles has had 47 or more saves in a game.
In the second and final game of the weekend series, the Jayhawks put together a better effort, but it wasn’t enough to stop Arkansas, who won 6-2.
Arkansas scored at the 14:24 mark of the first period with a shorthanded goal, followed by a Kansas goal 1:35 after. Sophomore forward Max Pekay scored his first goal of the season, assisted by Siavelis.
Following a strong opening period, the Jayhawks couldn’t keep the pressure on Arkansas. The Razorbacks tallied three unanswered goals to take a 4-1 lead heading into the third period.
After an uneventful first half of the third period, Siavelis broke open scoring for both teams and put home his team-leading 18th goal and 28th point of the season, to cut the lead in half.
However, that wasn’t enough, as Arkansas tallied two more goals near the end of the game. Sophomore goaltender Mitch Myles turned away 57-of-63 shots he faced, but it didn’t stop Arkansas’ powerful offense.
The Jayhawks play in the highly anticipated Border Showdown against rivals, the Missouri Tigers, on March 4 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be held at the Kansas City Ice Center in Shawnee, Kansas.