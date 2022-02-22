The much-anticipated Border Showdown for Kansas hockey is a home-and-home series, as the Missouri Tigers won game one by a score of 7-4 in Jefferson City, Missouri, on Friday, Feb. 18.
In the first period, the Jayhawks struck first at 16:02 as senior forward Steven Siavelis capitalized on a bad turnover and made it 1-0 on the power play.
The Jayhawks held on to that lead until Missouri tied it at 5:16 left in the first period. It didn’t remain a tie game for long, as the power play was successful once again. Sophomore forward Max Pekay tipped in a shot from senior defenseman Aidan Pearson at 3:55 in the first, giving the team a 2-1 lead heading into the locker room.
Opening up the second period, Missouri buried one to tie things back up at two. Shortly after, freshman defenseman Ben Williams and freshman forward Lance Medina set up Siavelis for his second power play goal of the game, giving Kansas a 3-2 lead at 14:51 in the middle frame.
Siavelis’ shot was the only score in the second period for the Jayhawks, but Missouri scored two unanswered goals, making it 3-3 at 14:20 in the second period. The Tigers then took the lead 4-3 at 11:08 and managed to maintain the lead heading into the second intermission.
Missouri scored again right out of the gate at 19:04 in the third period, extending its lead to 5-3. The Tigers were able to carry the momentum, scoring again at 17:02 in the third to make it a 6-3 game.
Junior forward Alex Adler tried to get the Jayhawks back in the game by scoring a breakaway goal at 7:20 in the third period, cutting the Tigers’ lead to 6-4. But his efforts weren’t enough, as Missouri added another goal at 3:52, making it 7-4.
Kansas looks to bounce back against Missouri at the Kansas City Ice Center in Shawnee, Kansas, on Friday, March 4. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.