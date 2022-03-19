No. 1 Kansas men’s basketball moves on to the Sweet 16 after defeating the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays 79-72 on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.
Four Jayhawks scored in double figures and super-senior guard Remy Martin led all Kansas scorers with 20 points. Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson posted a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Junior guard Christian Braun and Martin both had a team-high four assists.
A three-pointer from redshirt sophomore guard Dajaun Harris Jr. gave Kansas its first field goal of the day, but Creighton responded with four-straight field goals to take a 13-7 lead with 15 minutes left in the first half.
The Jayhawks started cold on offense, shooting 22% from the field during the game's first six minutes. During that same period, Kansas couldn’t keep up with Creighton’s offense, allowing a 63% field goal percentage, including three three-pointers.
After the first media timeout of the day, Martin checked in and immediately made an impact for the Jayhawks. Martin made a three-pointer a few seconds after checking into the game, sparking a 14-5 Kansas scoring run. He scored eight of Kansas’ 14 points during that run.
The Bluejays took a timeout after Kansas’ 14-5 run and responded with an 11-6 run to tie the game at 29 with six minutes left in the first half. Creighton kept firing away from deep, hitting three more three-pointers.
The game was tightly contested for the rest of the first half as the Jayhawks could only make it a two-possession game after a jumper from super-senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands. A jumper from freshman forward Arthur Kaluma cut Kansas’ lead to two and both teams traded free throws as Kansas took a 39-38 lead at halftime.
The second half started similarly to the end of the first half as both teams couldn’t pull away from each other. A layup from Wilson got Kansas on the board in the second half to take a three-point lead, but Kaluma responded with a three-pointer to tie the game.
Braun pushed the lead to six after his layup in transition and senior guard Ochai Agbaji got an offensive rebound and put back bucket to put the Jayhawks back up by six after a Creighton timeout with 14 minutes left in the game.
Senior guard Alex O’Connell scored five-straight points to cut Kansas’ lead to just one a minute later. Kansas then went on a 15-7 run, capped off by a three-pointer from Coleman-Lands. The Jayhawks led 66-57 after that run, their nine-point lead being the largest of the day for either team.
Creighton took a timeout after Kansas’ run and slowly chipped away at its deficit. Senior forward KeyShawn Feazell cut Kansas’ lead to one with 1:44 left in the game.
The Bluejays didn’t score for the rest of the game as the Jayhawks closed on a 6-0 run to win 79-73 and move on to the Sweet 16.
Kansas travels to Chicago, Illinois and returns to the court either next Friday or Sunday as times have yet to be announced.