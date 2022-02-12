Kansas men’s basketball pulled out a gritty win against Oklahoma on Saturday 71-69. Despite being up by as much as eight late, a late push from Oklahoma nearly saw a second straight defeat for the Jayhawks, but Kansas kept its composure to close out the win.
Kansas had four players in double figures, led by sophomore forward Jalen Wilson who scored 22 points along with nine rebounds. Junior guard Christian Braun, despite a slow start, heated up as the game went along and finished with 18 points. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji added 11 points while senior forward David McCormack added 11.
McCormack controlled the game early for the Jayhawks as he had seven of Kansas’ nine points early on while he also grabbed three rebounds, two of those on the offensive end as the two were even at nine apiece with 14:47 left.
The Sooners took advantage when McCormack went to the bench after though as they went on a 6-0 run not long after to take a 15-11 lead into the next media timeout.
The Jayhawks found a quick basket after the timeout, but four straight points from the Sooners after caused Bill Self to regroup with a timeout of his own as Kansas trailed 19-13 with 10:31 left in the first half.
Kansas struggled to find offensive consistency without McCormack on the floor and had even more trouble defending Oklahoma on the other end as the Sooners had amassed a 24-16 lead with 7:46 left.
The Jayhawks finally found some offense over the next minute and a half though as they scored four straight to cut the lead to 24-20 before an Oklahoma timeout.
Oklahoma grew the advantage to 29-22 over the next few minutes, however, as the Jayhawks struggled again to find offensive consistency. Kansas had no help from the bench especially and had no bench points with 3:34 left.
After going down by eight with 2:15 left, the Jayhawks finished the first half strong on a 5-0 to narrow Oklahoma’s lead to 34-31 at the break.
Both teams shot well with each team shooting over 50%, but turnovers hurt Kansas as they gave the ball away seven times in the first half and the Sooners took advantage as they scored seven points off of the takeaways.
Both teams came out of half shooting well, but the Sooners found success through senior forward Tanner Groves, who scored five points early in the second half and had Oklahoma up 45-40 with 15:45 left.
Kansas quickly went on a 4-0 to cut the Sooner lead to one after Groves exited the game and took the lead just a bit later at 46-45 with 14:22 left.
After Groves returned, he continued to haunt the Jayhawks, especially from beyond the arc as he hit two straight threes to push an Oklahoma lead to 57-52 with 8:39 left in the second half.
Two straight threes from Kansas, however, put the Jayhawks back in front with under six minutes left to go at 58-57.
Kansas extended its scoring run to 11-0 and had extended offensive rhythm for what seemed like the first time all game and held a 63-57 lead with 3:50 left to play.
Despite a late final push from the Sooners, Kansas kept its composure down the final stretch to close out the gritty 71-69 win over the Sooners.
The Jayhawks will return to Allen Fieldhouse Monday for a matchup with Oklahoma State. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.