Kansas men’s basketball survived a thrilling top 10 battle with a narrow 73-72 home win over the No. 8 Creighton Blue Jays in the Big East/Big 12 Battle Tuesday.
Kansas shot just 39% from the field, but its 13 offensive rebounds gave the Jayhawks extra possessions and more opportunities to score. Redshirt freshman guard Jalen Wilson led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds, followed by sophomore guard Christian Braun with 14 points.
Surprisingly, junior guard Ochai Agbaji was held scoreless, shooting 0-for-6 from the field. Coming into the game, Agbaji was Kansas’ leading scorer with 16.2 points per game.
There was plenty of energy in the building before tipoff thanks to the 2,500 fans allowed in Allen Fieldhouse for the game. Many Creighton fans made the trip to Kansas and early on they were making the most noise.
Fans back inside Allen Fieldhouse. A pretty sight—but the Creighton fans are making more noise pregame. pic.twitter.com/yBJTjjM329— Sam Lance🌾 (@samlance_) December 8, 2020
That pregame energy paid dividends for Creighton. After a 6-2 start by Kansas, the Blue Jays went on a 7-0 run to put them up 9-6 at the under-16 timeout.
However, the Jayhawks were able to regain the lead thanks to a 15-6 run of their own. Junior forward David McCormack got going during this run, adding a jumper and two layups to put Kansas ahead 25-20 with 11:06 remaining in the first half.
Kansas played through McCormack often due to Creighton’s small-ball starting lineup. McCormack had one of his best games to date, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds on 5-for-12 shooting from the field.
Midway through the first half, both teams struggled putting the ball in the basket. Kansas was scoreless for 3:26 and Creighton for 2:20 at the under-eight timeout.
Both offenses got going to end the first half, though. It was Wilson who showed up for Kansas with a three-pointer and an and-1 score to extend the Kansas lead to 39-33 with 1:22 remaining in the first half. Creighton junior forward Christian Bishop then got a layup to go to bring the score to 39-35.
At the half, Kansas was 4-for-10 from beyond the arc and scored 22 points in the paint. Wilson led Kansas with 13 points in the first half, followed by McCormack with 12 points.
Wilson continued his impressive first half, scoring Kansas’ first six points coming out of halftime. Creighton junior guard Marcus Zegarowski came out firing as well to start the second half, with back-to-back three-pointers and a made free throw to put Creighton up 48-45.
Kansas quickly responded with a three-pointer from freshman guard Bryce Thompson and a layup from senior guard Marcus Garrett to put the Jayhawks back ahead 50-48.
Shortly after, Braun got his jump shot going during an 8-0 Kansas run to go ahead 58-50. Braun made a pair of three-pointers in this run, including a tough fadeaway at the end of the shot clock.
Creighton did not go away, though, as a three-pointer from senior guard Denzel Mahoney tied the game up at 59-59 with 7:10 to play. Thompson responded by pulling up and hitting back-to-back mid-range jumpers to put Kansas back ahead.
Braun stayed hot by knocking down another three-pointer to put Kansas up 67-61 with 3:38 left in the game. The sophomore from Burlington was a catalyst for Kansas’ offense, finishing with 14 points, four rebounds and six assists.
In crunch time, both teams traded blows. Garrett finished a crucial layup and was fouled for an and-1 opportunity, but missed the free throw. Then, Mahoney followed with another three-pointer and a layup in transition to tie the game 70-70 with 1:04 remaining.
On the next possession, Wilson knocked down a clutch three-pointer to put Kansas ahead by three points. Creighton had one last look at the basket, and Wilson fouled Zegarowski on a three-point attempt to send him to the line with a chance to tie the game with 1.2 seconds left.
However, after making the first two shots, Zegarowski missed the third free throw to tie the game, securing the win for Kansas.
Kansas will be back in action inside Allen Fieldhouse against Omaha Friday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.