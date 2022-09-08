Similar to last year, the Kansas Ice Hockey Club has a very young team. The team brings in a good group of freshmen to pair with a good core of returners.
The Jayhawks only have two seniors on the team in forward Alex Adler and defenseman Connor Morgan, who were both a part of the team in 2019-20, when they were poised to make a run at nationals.
“I was here from a completely different group,” Adler said. “It’s just crazy to see the amount of change our club has gone through, and I’m excited to be a part of leading it and hopefully winning.”
Coach Andy McConnell believes that their experience from being a part of the 2019-20 team will play a big factor for the younger group.
“I think it'll be big to have gone that far,” McConnell said. “To know what it took to go that far, to just be a part of the team that had the culture, the leadership, but at the same time, the commitment and talent level.”
After their 5-19-0 record last year, and the addition of the newcomers, the energy within the locker room is great.
“It’s exciting, a lot of new faces,” Adler said. “Obviously all the returning guys are hungry to get some wins, and it’s looking good. I like what I’m seeing.”
Picking up off of their 5-3 win against Missouri to end last season, the energy is still there, and the team has made significant strides.
“The work ethic, it’s gone up a ton,” Adler said. “People want to win compared to going into games having not a great record, and I’m just excited for the future here.”
Leadership within this team doesn’t just fall under seniority. Sophomore defenseman Caleb Dusseau has stepped into a leadership role that separates him from the others.
“I think Dusseau is stepping into a role that's huge for us right now,” McConnell said. “He's definitely kind of set himself apart as one of the top leaders of the team. Similar to Aidan Pearson, he's the quiet leader, the guy that does everything that you're supposed to do and puts the team first.”
Dusseau is looking forward to being a part of the returning group, and helping the newcomers, along with the club, grow for years to come.
“It’s nice to have a good group of guys coming back that know the systems in and out and are able to help the new guys learn,” Dusseau said. “Of course, we’re going to miss those graduating seniors from last year, but I think that our future is bright and we’ve got a lot of newcomers in that’ll help us win.”
The young Jayhawk squad gets their first test this weekend, as they’re set to host the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
“To start at home is also awesome,” McConnell said. “We've been having a good fan base come out, which is amazing, I’m excited. Nebraska has always been a good test, so to have them right off the bat it'll be good for this group.”
Puck drop is set for 7:20 p.m. on Friday, and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Both games will be played at Independence Community Ice, in Independence, Missouri.