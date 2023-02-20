The Jayhawk women’s tennis team continued their season against a struggling UC Santa Barbara team in the morning after retrieving doubles points the night prior on Feb. 17. UC Santa Barbara had to forfeit their No. 5 and No. 6 courts due to not having a full roster available, meaning the Jayhawks only needed one more point to be victorious.
Freshman Silvia Maria Costache performed to the best of her ability, securing the win for the Jayhawks over the Gauchos. Costache defeated senior Marta Gonzalez Ballbe with a final score of 6-1, 6-0 on court four to sweep UC Santa Barbara.
Coming off the sweep against UC Santa Barbara, the 4-1 Jayhawks took on the Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.
Shortly after the match started, the Jayhawks took an expeditious lead picking up the double point.
Texas Tech, with an overall record of 6-3, lost to unranked doubles teammates of super senior Malkia Ngounoue and freshman Heike Janse Van Vuuren, beating down junior Metka Komac and sophomore Avelina Sayfetdinova. The final score was 6-1.
It was all Jayhawks in singles play, represented by the upperclassmen as they swept the Lady Raiders. No. 46 ranked Ngounoue pushed Kansas toward their second point after a smooth and controlled 6-3, 6-2 win on court one against super-senior Olivia Peet. Senior Roxana Manu gave the Jayhawks the third point defeating the Lady Raider’s junior Metka Komac.
Kansas finished the job on court two after the unranked redshirt sophomore Maria Titova defeated No. 106 sophomore Avelina Sayfetdinova with a score of 6-3,6-3.
The Jayhawks will attempt to keep the momentum moving in the right direction this weekend as they take on the University of Missouri Tigers and Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Feb 26. and Feb 28.