The Kansas Jayhawks Rugby Football Club hosted the two-day Heart of America Conference Finals at the Westwick Rugby Complex in Lawrence on Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7.

Opponents from Nebraska, Iowa State, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Truman and Kansas State traveled with a chance to play for the conference title on Sunday and qualify for the National Playoffs in the spring.

On Saturday, the Jayhawks fought hard in the semifinals against the Iowa State Cyclones and won their battle 27-24 after sophomore forward Trevor Lister scored a try on the last play of the game.

"The past two days have been very exciting, and they have opened my eyes to the complete culture that KU Rugby has," Lister said. "Every single guy on the team makes a significant impact, and we have a great time doing it."

The Jayhawks had gone undefeated the entire season and were committed to ending their fall record 10-0, said several of the rugby players.

"As soon as we ran over the hill for the ISU match, tapped the Jayhawk, and down through the tunnel onto the pitch, all the nerves and pains were gone," senior lock John Koenig said. "After we beat the Cyclones, the confidence of our training coming to fruition drove us forward."

The next day, the Jayhawks competed in the championship match against Minnesota. The Jayhawks took the lead 11-0 at the half and kept their lead, winning 17-14.

"If there were any doubts before, we knew we were going to win after the first five minutes," Koenig said. "Matches always feel like a flash in a frying pan, but I will remember every moment of the celebration with my brothers."

The Jayhawks are continuing with the winning tradition, being the fourth year they have qualified for National College Playoffs.

"This win really showed the toughness of our team, we had a lot of guys playing injured this week, and we still got the job done," captain senior fly-half Chandler Owens said. "Winning the HOA has been our goal since the beginning of the season, and it's awesome to end our fall season as undefeated champions."

The HOA Championship closes the rugby season until next semester when the Jayhawks will continue their fight on the road to the National College Playoffs.