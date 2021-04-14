Junior Zach Bradford jumped the KU indoor track and field school record in the pole vault at the Tom Botts Invitational on Saturday, and Bradford has been named the Big 12 Athlete of the Week, the conference announced on Wednesday.
Bradford’s clearance of 5.81 meters (19-0.75 feet) broke his own KU indoor school record of 5.80 meters (19-0.25 feet) set at last year’s Tyson Invitational on February 25, 2020.
The last Big 12 Athlete of the Week honor for the Jayhawks went to Bradford as well on February 12, 2020.
Bradford began the Invitational on a record-setting day at 5.51 meters (18-1 feet). Missing on his first attempt, he was able to clear on his second. Bradford moved to clear 5.61 meters (18-4.75 feet), where he later got over 5.71 meters (18-8.75 feet) on his second attempt.
When it came down to setting the school record at 5.81 meters (19-0.75 feet) Bradford missed on his first two attempts, before clearing on his third and final attempt.
Bradford’s clearance is the second best in the NCAA indoors this season, while his jump would be the best this season if contested outdoors. Adding to a major school record, Bradford also ranks ninth in the world indoors during this calendar year.
The Jayhawks will travel to Waco, Texas, to compete in the Michael Johnson Invitational this weekend before heading to Norman, Oklahoma on April 16-17 for the Sooner Invitational.