Kansas women's basketball came into Wednesday’s game against West Virginia on a three-game win streak, winning 65-47 against the Mountaineers.
Behind good shooting and even better free throw shooting, Kansas came out of Morgantown with its fourth win in a row, and coach Brandon Schneider's first win in West Virginia during his career.
Kansas and West Virginia started the game close, with the Jayhawks only leading by four points at the end of the first quarter. Both teams shot 25% from three and had four turnovers in the quarter.
Kansas’ shooting was the difference in the quarter, as the Jayhawks shot 6-for-17 on field goals and 2-for-2 on free throws, leading to a four-point lead heading into the second quarter.
The second quarter started with a defensive battle, with neither team scoring until five minutes into the quarter.
After Kansas finally ended the drought with two free throws, both offenses got the ball rolling. Junior guard Holly Kersgieter led the way for the Jayhawks with a productive nine points in the first half.
Kersgieter capped off her first half with a three pointer at the buzzer to give Kansas a 27-19 lead over the Mountaineers. West Virginia's inability to make shots in the first half halted their offense. The Mountaineers shot just 8-for-30 on field goals.
The Jayhawks rode their first half momentum into the third quarter by keeping a hold of their eight-point lead.
Free throw shooting bolstered the Kansas offense, going 23-for-26 from the line. The Jayhawks first miss from the charity stripe came at the end of the third quarter. Kersgieter continued to lead the Jayhawks offense with 15 points through the first three quarters.
Freshman guard JJ Quinerly kept the Mountaineers in the game with 19 points of her own heading into the fourth quarter.
Kansas rolled into the fourth quarter with an eight-point lead. The Jayhawks added to that lead, and increased the lead fast. Behind a fantastic free-throw shooting night, the Jayhawks left with a 65-47 win over the Mountaineers.
Kersgeiter led the team in points, finishing with 18 and junior guard Zakiyah Franklin helped the offensive push with 17 points.
Kansas travels back home Saturday and faces off against in-state rival Kansas State at 6:00 p.m. Catch that game on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.