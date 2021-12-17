Looking to carry over the momentum of a 102-65 win in a packed Allen Fieldhouse against the University of Missouri, Kansas men's basketball is set to host Stephen F. Austin State University this Saturday.

With winter break beginning Friday and a large majority of the student body having gone home, coach Bill Self says that Allen Fieldhouse will not be the same.

“I don't think the crowd will be as turned up obviously,” Self said. “Hopefully the numbers are still great. You know students won't be here so it'd be a challenge.”

Coming into the matchup, the Jayhawks are 8-1 this season, with the Lumberjacks standing at 8-3. Stephen F. Austin will enter Lawrence following a loss to Louisiana Monroe, but the Lumberjacks have had success upsetting strong teams in previous years.

“What non-power fives have had better road wins over the last three years than Stephen F.? At LSU, at Duke and at Baylor,” Self said. “Kyle's [Keller, Lumberjacks coach] got a good team again, they lost their last game. They got an injury and probably didn't respond as well to that last game but they're capable of coming in here and giving us problems just like they did those other teams.”

Self believes that defensively, the team needs to be in the right mindset if they are to play well.

“Our guys do not have the mindset to double check to see what were in the last 10 seconds of shot clock when they check in,” Self said. “The mindsets, not there. So I think if we could get our mindset where that's what we think about first, then we could become pretty good defensively.”

Stephen F. Austin sits at 1-0 on the road and has averaged 77.9 points per game. Latrell Jossell, a sophomore transfer guard who played for the Jayhawks last year, is set to make his return to Lawrence.

“He's playing well, I know Kyle's happy with him; I'm happy for him,” Self said. “Everybody liked Latrell. Nobody wanted him to leave, but it was in his best interest to leave to play. He's got four years left. He's healthy finally. He was never healthy here with his foot, so I'm really excited for him.”

Kansas is 4-0 on the year at Allen Fieldhouse, having averaged 86.4 points per game. They are currently led by senior guard Ochai Agbaji, who leads the country in points-per-game at 22.4.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 18.