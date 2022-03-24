Kansas baseball came up short in its weekday matchup Wednesday against Wichita State 7-5. The Shockers overcame an early 5-0 Jayhawk lead and won in extras after a solid start from Kansas’ redshirt junior pitcher Jake Adams.
Adams, who pitched in his first start this season, pitched five innings of shutout baseball.
The right hander also threw four strikeouts, but lost his momentum after giving up a triple in the sixth inning to sophomore outfielder Chuck Ingram. This hit started an unanswered seven-run stretch from the Shockers, ultimately leading them to victory.
Before the sixth, the Jayhawks hit well from the plate. Kansas’ offensive surge started in the first inning when sophomore infielder Maui Ahuna hit an RBI double, giving the Jayhawks a 1-0 lead.
In the third inning, Kansas continued putting up runs, scoring two to take a 3-0 lead. Sophomore infielder Tavian Josenberger scored the first run when he hit a sacrifice fly to center field. Then redshirt junior outfielder Casey Burnham hit an infield RBI single to tack on another run.
This rally started with redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw hitting a double in the first at-bat of the inning. Upshaw produced for the Jayhawks with two extra-base hits including a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
Every Jayhawk in the starting lineup had a hit in this game besides redshirt freshman first baseman Cooper McMurray. Even though they hit well in the beginning of the game, they couldn’t produce runs late to solidify their lead.
Kansas had a one-run lead going into the ninth inning and sent out redshirt senior closer Jonah Ulane to finish the job. Ulane struggled with his command and threw two walks, which the Shockers capitalized on with Ingram’s RBI lineout.
After that sequence, Ulane hit a batter and advanced runners to second and third. With two outs, coach Ritch Price relieved Ulane and sent in sophomore pitcher Kolby Dougan.
Dougan struck out the Shockers’ chance to win at the plate, and the game headed into extra innings tied at five. The Shockers only needed one extra inning to secure the win.
Kansas went three-up-three-down before Wichita State hit a walk-off home run in the next frame. The two-run blast came from senior infielder Garrett Kocis, and his only hit of the game couldn’t have come at a better time.
This marks the second loss in a row for the Jayhawks, as they start Big 12 Conference play this weekend at No. 4 Oklahoma State. This starts a three-game series from March 25-27, and the first game starts Friday at 6 p.m.