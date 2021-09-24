Kansas traveled to Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday night to face No. 8 ranked TCU and lost 1-0. It was the third game of a four-game road trip. The Jayhawks won the first game of the road series 2-1 at Dartmouth before falling to Harvard 2-1.
The Horned Frogs have played up to their No. 8 ranking, standing at a 7-1 record. Their only loss came from their most recent match against No. 9 Pepperdine.
In the Jayhawks’ match against Harvard on September 19, redshirt junior Emilie Gavillet picked up her first career start at goalkeeper. Gavillet, a Switzerland native, was impressive by making four saves, including back-to-back saves in the last 10 minutes of play. She started in goal tonight once again.
TCU came out of the gate with stellar ball movement and pace of play. Senior forward Messiah Bright came out aggressive, giving TCU two shots in the first 15 minutes, one of them saved by Gavillet.
Kansas responded well in the first half getting shots up themselves. They had five different shots on goal from five different players, but TCU sophomore keeper Lauren Kellett saved all of them. Two of the shots on goal from Kansas came right before halftime, but neither team found the back of the net at the half.
TCU came out firing in the second half. With just two minutes of play into the second half, Bright found herself in the right spot again and landed one in the bottom of the net to give TCU the 1-0 lead. That was one of three shots on goal for Bright, and she finally put one past Gavillet.
For the Kansas offense, forwards Brie Severns and Magali Gagné had a shot on goal apiece in the second half but couldn’t find the equalizer.
TCU showed why they are one of the top teams in the country. Kansas did a great job competing and pushing the tempo, but Kellett was dominant in the goal with seven saves for the Horned Frogs.
Severns and Gagné led the way for Kansas, each finishing the game with two shots on goal.
Kansas opened conference play with a tough competitor in TCU. The Jayhawks dropped to 5-5-1 on the season, while the Horned Frogs improved to an impressive 8-1.
Kansas will look to build off this performance on Sunday when they head to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.